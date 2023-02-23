...SNOW ACROSS NORTHERN WISCONSIN WILL CONTINUE INTO THE AFTERNOON
WHILE SNOW TAPERS OFF ACROSS CENTRAL AND EAST-CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...
Periods of snow, possibly still briefly moderate to heavy at
times, will across northern and far northeast Wisconsin into this
afternoon. The steadier precipitation should transition to
scattered snow showers during the afternoon. The snow showers
should diminish to flurries during the late afternoon and early
evening hours.
Periods of light snow and some patchy freezing drizzle across
central east-central Wisconsin will continue into the afternoon.
But the overall trend should be for precipitation in these areas
to diminish.
Travel conditions are likely to remain poor across northern
Wisconsin where the significant snow is still falling. Conditions
across central and east-central Wisconsin should slowly improve as
highway crews plow and treat the roads. But given the amount of
snow that fell during the past 36 hours, it is a good idea to
allow for extra time if you will be driving today.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches,
with the highest totals near the Upper Michigan border.
* WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern
Marinette County Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions, including for the
afternoon commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest
road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&