Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Periods of snow, moderate or heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will produce blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep a shovel, blanket and phone in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&