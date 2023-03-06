...SNOW, DRIZZLE, AND FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE
AREA THIS MORNING...
At 630 am, radar indicated a large area of wintry precipitation
across about the northern half of Wisconsin. The precipitation was
falling as mainly light snow across northern Wisconsin, though
some freezing drizzle was also occurring during lulls. A mix of
drizzle, freezing drizzle, and light snow was occurring in central
Wisconsin. Drizzle and a little light rain was occurring in east-
central portions of the state.
Little change in the precipitation pattern or temperature is
expected for the rest of the morning hours. Untreated roads across
the north will likely remain snow or slush covered and slippery.
The lighter precipitation intensity over central and east-central
Wisconsin combined with temperatures at or a couple degrees above
freezing should allow for a gradual improvement in road conditions
in these areas during the morning hours.
Most roads across central and northern Wisconsin are either snow
or slush covered and slippery. Anyone traveling across the area
this morning should use extra caution and allow some extra time to
reach their destination.
The precipitation will gradually transition back to snow from
north to south during the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered
snow showers during the late afternoon and evening could result in
another inch or so of accumulation, with an inch or two possible
in the northeast part of the state.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow, possibly mixed with some freeing drizzle. Additional
snow accumulations between 2 and 3 inches.
* WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, and Northern Oconto County Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and afternoon commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&