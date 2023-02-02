...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas,
Florence, and Forest Counties.
* WHEN...Until Noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves. Call 211 on any phone if you need help finding a
warming shelter.
&&