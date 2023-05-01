...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Oneida, Florence, and Forest Counties.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&