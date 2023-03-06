Weather Alert

...SNOW, DRIZZLE, AND FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE AREA THIS MORNING... At 630 am, radar indicated a large area of wintry precipitation across about the northern half of Wisconsin. The precipitation was falling as mainly light snow across northern Wisconsin, though some freezing drizzle was also occurring during lulls. A mix of drizzle, freezing drizzle, and light snow was occurring in central Wisconsin. Drizzle and a little light rain was occurring in east- central portions of the state. Little change in the precipitation pattern or temperature is expected for the rest of the morning hours. Untreated roads across the north will likely remain snow or slush covered and slippery. The lighter precipitation intensity over central and east-central Wisconsin combined with temperatures at or a couple degrees above freezing should allow for a gradual improvement in road conditions in these areas during the morning hours. Most roads across central and northern Wisconsin are either snow or slush covered and slippery. Anyone traveling across the area this morning should use extra caution and allow some extra time to reach their destination. The precipitation will gradually transition back to snow from north to south during the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered snow showers during the late afternoon and evening could result in another inch or so of accumulation, with an inch or two possible in the northeast part of the state.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow, possibly mixed with some freeing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County, and Northern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and afternoon commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&