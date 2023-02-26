Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations around a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow or ice covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute. Freezing rain could arrive early enough to impact the morning commute in Merrill and Antigo. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&