Weather Alert

...SNOW TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY... .Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower Michigan will bring snow to the area tonight and Thursday. The snow may taper to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes Thursday. The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Thursday morning commute. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy snow will likely be ongoing during the morning commute and result in very hazardous conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous, especially for the Thursday morning commute. Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&