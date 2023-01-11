Weather Alert

...SCATTERED LIGHT SNOW OR FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE THIS MORNING... An upper level disturbance will produce scattered light snow or freezing drizzle this morning. Slippery roads and sidewalks are possible where precipitation occurs, so please travel with care.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST today. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will make unsalted roads and sidewalks slick this morning. Travel with care. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&