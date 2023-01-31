...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below to
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas,
Florence, and Forest Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&