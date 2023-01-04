...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS MORNING...
A combination of light snow, freezing drizzle and falling
temperatures will lead to hazardous travel conditions on untreated
roads this morning. Even though snow accumulations will be an
inch or less and ice accumulations will be scattered and light,
freezing temperatures will result in snow or ice covered roads and
slippery conditions through the morning.
Motorists should be prepared for slick conditions on untreated
roads, bridges and overpasses during the morning commute. Slow
down and allow extra time to reach your destination.