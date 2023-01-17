Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&

...PATCHY DENSE FOG EXPECTED THIS MORNING... Look for areas of fog, locally dense, at times across all of northeast Wisconsin this morning. The fog will lower visibilities to below 1 mile with some locations approaching one quarter of a mile at times. Motorists are urged to exercise caution early this morning as the fog could drop significantly in a short distance. The fog will impact the morning commute.