...SNOW TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TODAY... .Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower Michigan will continue to snow to the area today. The snow may taper to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes throughout the day. The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for the morning commute. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy snow will likely be ongoing during the morning commute and result in very hazardous conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous, especially for the morning commute. Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&