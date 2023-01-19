...THE BULK OF THE SNOW FROM THE STORM HAS FALLEN, BUT LIGHT SNOW
AND A WINTRY MIX WILL CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON...
Precipitation from a storm system crossing the Great Lakes region
will continue to affect Wisconsin this afternoon. At 1140 am, the
primary heavy snow band with the system was over Upper Michigan
and far northwest Wisconsin. Light snow, mixed at times with
freezing drizzle, continued across north-central and far northeast
Wisconsin in the wake of the main snow band. A wintry mix of
drizzle, freezing drizzle, and a little light snow was falling
over central and east-central Wisconsin.
Little change in the precipitation pattern is anticipated through
mid-afternoon. The snow across the far north will fall heavily
enough at times to produce another inch or two of accumulation.
Little additional snow accumulations is expected elsewhere.
Temperatures at or a little below freezing will result in some
minor icing of surfaces in central Wisconsin, while warmer
temperatures in east-central Wisconsin result in just drizzle.
Travel conditions are expected to remain hazardous across far
northern Wisconsin where the most persistent remaining snows will
occur. Untreated roads in central Wisconsin could develop icy
spots due to the freezing drizzle. Travel conditions across the
rest of the area are likely to gradually improve. Anyone
traveling across the area this afternoon is urged to allow extra
time to reach their destination, and drive with extra caution.
...A WINTRY MIX TO CONTINUE ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL, FAR NORTHEAST, AND
PORTIONS OF CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON...
.A Low pressure system centered over southeast Wisconsin mid-day
will track to central Lower Michigan this afternoon. The primary
snow band with the storm had shifted into Upper Michigan. Lighter
snow as well as some drizzle and freezing drizzle will continue in
the wake of the main snow band, resulting in a continuation of
hazardous travel conditions across north-central, far northeast, and
portions of central Wisconsin.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle. An additional inch or two of
accumulation expected across northern Wisconsin, with the highest
totals near the Upper Michigan border and over far northern Door
county. Some minor icing from freezing drizzle, especially in
central Wisconsin.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&