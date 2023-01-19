Weather Alert

...THE BULK OF THE SNOW FROM THE STORM HAS FALLEN, BUT LIGHT SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX WILL CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON... Precipitation from a storm system crossing the Great Lakes region will continue to affect Wisconsin this afternoon. At 1140 am, the primary heavy snow band with the system was over Upper Michigan and far northwest Wisconsin. Light snow, mixed at times with freezing drizzle, continued across north-central and far northeast Wisconsin in the wake of the main snow band. A wintry mix of drizzle, freezing drizzle, and a little light snow was falling over central and east-central Wisconsin. Little change in the precipitation pattern is anticipated through mid-afternoon. The snow across the far north will fall heavily enough at times to produce another inch or two of accumulation. Little additional snow accumulations is expected elsewhere. Temperatures at or a little below freezing will result in some minor icing of surfaces in central Wisconsin, while warmer temperatures in east-central Wisconsin result in just drizzle. Travel conditions are expected to remain hazardous across far northern Wisconsin where the most persistent remaining snows will occur. Untreated roads in central Wisconsin could develop icy spots due to the freezing drizzle. Travel conditions across the rest of the area are likely to gradually improve. Anyone traveling across the area this afternoon is urged to allow extra time to reach their destination, and drive with extra caution.

...A WINTRY MIX TO CONTINUE ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL, FAR NORTHEAST, AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON... .A Low pressure system centered over southeast Wisconsin mid-day will track to central Lower Michigan this afternoon. The primary snow band with the storm had shifted into Upper Michigan. Lighter snow as well as some drizzle and freezing drizzle will continue in the wake of the main snow band, resulting in a continuation of hazardous travel conditions across north-central, far northeast, and portions of central Wisconsin. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle. An additional inch or two of accumulation expected across northern Wisconsin, with the highest totals near the Upper Michigan border and over far northern Door county. Some minor icing from freezing drizzle, especially in central Wisconsin. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&