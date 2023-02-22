...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...
.Moderate to heavy snow will spread north across the area this
afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing.
Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel are expected.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between
8 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern
Marinette County Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.
