Chequamegon - Closed.  No after school activities or CELC

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Freezing rain and snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. For the Winter Storm Watch, total snow accumulations between 7 and 14 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM CDT this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&

