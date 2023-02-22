Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW EXPANDING ACROSS CENTRAL AND EAST- CENTRAL WISCONSIN... The main band of snow with a strong winter storm will continue to spread north, overspreading central and east-central Wisconsin by mid-afternoon, and northern Wisconsin by dusk. Snowfall rates approaching 1 inch per hour are possible in central and east- central Wisconsin by late afternoon. The combination of increasing snow and strong, gusty northeast winds will result in deteriorating travel conditions. The heaviest snows are expected to fall across east-central Wisconsin from late afternoon through the evening. Winds gusting to 35 to 45 mph during this time (strongest near the Bay of Green Bay) will result in near blizzard conditions at times. Travel will likely become very difficult. If at all possible, try to avoid travel in east-central Wisconsin during the evening hours. Somewhat of a lull in the snowfall across the entire area is likely after midnight. Then another round of moderate to heavy snow is likely from very late tonight through mid morning Thursday. This band of heavy snow is likely to track across central, north- central, and far northeast Wisconsin. Snow will fall in east-central Wisconsin as well, but probably not as heavily as the snow that occurs this evening. Travel during the next 24 hours will be hazardous, and could be very difficult at times. If possible, consider postponing travel until conditions improve. If you must travel, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, a flashlight, a shovel, blankets, and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas.

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THURSDAY... .The main snow band with a strong winter storm will spread north across the area this afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and air travel are expected. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, producing considerable blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is necessary, use extreme caution. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&