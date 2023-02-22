...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW EXPANDING ACROSS CENTRAL AND EAST-
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
The main band of snow with a strong winter storm will continue to
spread north, overspreading central and east-central Wisconsin by
mid-afternoon, and northern Wisconsin by dusk. Snowfall rates
approaching 1 inch per hour are possible in central and east-
central Wisconsin by late afternoon. The combination of increasing
snow and strong, gusty northeast winds will result in
deteriorating travel conditions.
The heaviest snows are expected to fall across east-central
Wisconsin from late afternoon through the evening. Winds gusting
to 35 to 45 mph during this time (strongest near the Bay of Green
Bay) will result in near blizzard conditions at times. Travel
will likely become very difficult. If at all possible, try to
avoid travel in east-central Wisconsin during the evening hours.
Somewhat of a lull in the snowfall across the entire area is
likely after midnight. Then another round of moderate to heavy
snow is likely from very late tonight through mid morning
Thursday. This band of heavy snow is likely to track across
central, north- central, and far northeast Wisconsin. Snow will
fall in east-central Wisconsin as well, but probably not as
heavily as the snow that occurs this evening.
Travel during the next 24 hours will be hazardous, and could be
very difficult at times. If possible, consider postponing travel
until conditions improve. If you must travel, drive with extreme
caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, a flashlight,
a shovel, blankets, and extra clothing. Also take water, a first
aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.
...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THURSDAY...
.The main snow band with a strong winter storm will spread north
across the area this afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday
before diminishing. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable
blowing and drifting snow will create near blizzard conditions at
times, particularly across rural and open areas. Widespread
hazardous conditions for land and air travel are expected.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6
PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, producing considerable
blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, and Southern
Marinette County Counties.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.
