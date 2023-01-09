JOB DUTIES: We are searching for experienced, passionate, and driven Sales Manager for our Employee-Owned work shoe footwear business. Candidates must have proven skills prospecting, developing opportunities, building relationships, and growing accounts. The Sales Manager is also responsible for the training and management of the salesforce. Prospect for new business opportunities. Build and maintain relationships with clients and prospects. Stay current with trends and competitors to identify improvements and recommend new products. Regularly review performance against goals. Attend sales meetings, national and regional trade shows as needed. Ensure that all distributors have full and proper knowledge of product lines. Creation and delivery of sales presentations. Collection, analyzing, and forecasting of data. Negotiations with customers. Developing sales personnel. Motivating and training of sales personnel. Assisting sales personnel with SMART goal development. Reviewing of sales personnel goals. Tracking and reviewing of sales personnel expectations. Reviewing of expense, mileage, and credit card criteria for sales personnel. Documenting and reporting of personnel issues.
QUALIFICATIONS: 5+ years' experience in the work shoe industry sales. Excellent interpersonal skills to interface with customers. Analytical and
ability to forecast. Ability to negotiate and understanding of sales skills. Self-motivated and goal-oriented, desire to deliver results. Ability to create and deliver sales presentations. Ability to adapt and grow in a competitive environment.
Work Site County/ies: Lincoln
RATE OF PAY: Based on Experience
HOURS: Full-Time, 40 Hours Per Week Minimum
CONTACT: RHINELANDER JOB SERVICE
51A N BROWN STREET
RHINELANDER, WI 54501
(715) 365-1500