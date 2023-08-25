RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Rhinelander Hodags came into week 2 looking to build on a big comeback win a week ago. The Wausau East Lumberjacks were also looking to build on a statement win at Lakeland Union last Friday.
The Hodags were marching down the field in the first quarter when Truman Lamers dished a pass to senior Payton Campbell in the flat and there he went all the way down the sideline to the end zone, but a holding penalty late in the play brought it back to the 12 yard line.
A few plays later though, Lamers handed right up the middle to the senior James Heck - who had a monstrous performance in the comeback win last week - who powered past the goal line to put the Hodags up 6-0.
But later in the quarter, a bad snap on a Hodag punt led to a safety for the Lumberjacks, making the score 6-2.
In the 2nd quarter, junior Logan Schwinger carried it all the way from his own 19-yard line to the Lumberjack 7, a 74 yard run. It set up Lamers to take to paydirt himself. The Hodags went on to win this one 34-15, lifting them to 2-0 before opening up GNC play against Ashland next Friday.