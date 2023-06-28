Congressman Tom Tiffany of Minocqua is mulling a bid for Senate.
After an event in Rhinelander, Rep. Tiffany (R-Wisconsin) spoke with WJFW. He said he's busy with committee hearings right now, but will make a decision about running for Senate later this summer.
Whoever wins the Republican primary will face Democrat Tammy Baldwin, who's won big in her previous two Senate elections. In 2012, she defeated Gov. Tommy Thompson by around five-and-a-half percentage points. In 2018, she defeated Leah Vukmir by more than ten percentage points.
"Tammy Baldwin is a very formidable Senator," said Tiffany. "She will not be easy to beat, but I also do believe that she is vulnerable."
Rep. Tiffany hosted a roundtable of law enforcement at Nicolet College in Rhinelander on Wednesday. During the event he criticized Baldwin for the Senate's inaction on the Border Safety and Security Act of 2023, which passed the House and is sitting in the Senate.
Tiffany also blamed Baldwin and other Democrats for high inflation.
"Inflation continues to be a problem, the cost of living is very high," said Rep. Tiffany. "And Senator Baldwin has not proposed anything to do that. In fact, she kicked it off by voting for the spending that drove this."
Since the passage of the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, inflation is down by half and has fallen for the past 11 months.
Looking at all of the G7 nations, which includes Canada, Japan, Germany, and France, the United States currently has the lowest inflation rate of all of them.