Recent Study Shows Link Between Ultra-Processed Food and Cognitive Decline

RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – From 2020 to 2025, the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association estimates a 8.3% increase in the prevalence of Alzheimer’s in people age 65 and older. According to a study at the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil, scientists linked people who eat a diet of 20% or more of ultra-processed foods with a 28% faster decline in cognitive functioning than those people who ate less ultra-processed food. The cognitive decline noticed in global cognition scores which reflect a person’s memory, verbal fluency, and executive function.
Ultra-processed foods are foods that go through industrial processing. These foods tend to include added preservatives, colors, flavors, and sugars. Examples of highly processed foods include soda, chips, white bread, and even frozen pizza.
While some of these items may be in most pantries across Wisconsin, people don’t have to stop eating the foods entirely. Julie St. Pierre, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Wisconsin Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association, encourages people to “Make conscious decisions about things that are a little bit more natural and a little less processed.”
