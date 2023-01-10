Recent Study Shows Link Between Ultra-Processed Food and Cognitive Decline

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AND PATCHY DENSE FOG LEADING TO LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS LATE THIS EVENING... Areas of freezing drizzle continued across north-central and far northeast Wisconsin. The drizzle was likely freezing into an icy glaze on untreated roads sidewalks, and parking lots, resulting in hazardous conditions. The overall trend should be for the drizzle to slowly diminish during the late evening, however the ice on untreated pavement will linger even after the drizzle ends. Patchy dense fog was also occurring, mainly in central Wisconsin. The fog was reducing the visibility to less than 1/4 mile in places and resulting in locally hazardous travel conditions. Anyone traveling across the area late this evening should use extra caution and plan on needing some extra travel time to safely reach their destination.