EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Every year, racers from across the world gather at the World Championship Snowmobile Derby in Eagle River. The racers were out on the track for the first time today. Qualifying was underway this morning.
World champion or not, one things for certain. All of these racers are on a level playing field. As they gain familiarity with a new sled, they also had minimal time to practice ahead of the qualifying round.
“You borderline feel like Superman out there when things are going right," said John Henke who was qualifying for the final day.
With a recent weather delay, all racers are ready to go on Day 1 of the 60th annual World Championship Derby complex.
“We’re all in the same boat, nobody has an advantage or a disadvantage," said defending world champion May Mittelsteadt was one of the many out on the track for the first time today.
“There’s going to be some dirt developing in the final, so you want to stay out of the dirt, stay out of the bumps, find different lines, really just continue to search for a good fast line clean eyes around the track," said Mittelstaedt.
This is the second year that the derby will be using a new sled called formula 3.
“This year there’s a lot more people in this class now, which is awesome. Great competition, its good to see the sport growing. So, there’s definitely going to be a lot more guys," said Mittelstaedt.
In different heats, 30 drivers try to qualify for the top 10. John Henke likes his odds this year.
“The dynamic for qualifying is pretty high pressured, just because you’re out there by yourself. There’s a lot of eyes on you, once you get with everybody its nice to know that you know half of the guys out there, you know how everybody’s going to react, how everybody’s going to drive," said Henke.
As the field begins to narrow, strategy is everything.
“With oval racing its all about hitting marks, you can’t just barrel in there and toss her sideways, you want to make sure you’re letting off at the right time, getting on it at the right time, and really following that time, you can loose a whole second if you’re up to high," said Henke.
