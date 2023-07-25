RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander local police were at Culver’s in Rhinelander today for Cops at Culver’s. The event – in which officers wear aprons and run food to tables and cars at the restaurant - raises money for Police Lights for Christmas donating gift cards to struggling families during the winter holidays.
Deputy Sheriff Sara Wolosek the event is an effective way to personalize and connect the police with the communities they serve.
“They see us as part of the community,” said Wolosek. “It’s a positive impact. And that we’re not just out there to arrest people.”
Deputy Alyssa Knabenbauer also emphasized the importance of officers getting to know their community
“It shows that we are not strangers with the community,” said Knabenbauer. “We’re willing to come out and just talk to everyone. We’re often in our squad cars but we’re very friendly as well. And we love making connections with the people we’re here to protect and serve every day.”
The deputies, however, were not the only ones who enjoyed the event. Culver’s employee Padyn Meirhofer said it’s also nice to have an additional helping hand during the busy lunch rush.
“They care about even the little things,” said Meirhofer, “like coming into a fast food place and just helping out.”