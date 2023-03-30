CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - Firefighters have to ready for everything and when it comes to standard fire, they've had plenty of practice. But its harder to prepare for a situation that may only happen on occasion.
Only around one percent of house fires are fueled by propane. While they're rare, they still happen. A specialized training in Crandon means local emergency responders now can approach flames reaching 20 feet in the air.
“The fires here are a little more dramatic than they might find in the real world," said instructor Luke Van Noie with Fire and Industrial Response LLC.
At the Crandon Fire Department’s propane fire response training, the fire’s may be exaggerated, but the situation certainly is not.
“Our fire department is constantly trying to get better, and the best way we can do this is putting our firefighters into situations that they’re going to experience in real life," said captain and training officer Brennan Cook with C.F.D.
Cook enlisted the help of Kevin Moeller who co-owns Fire and Industrial Response LLC to simulate the different type of flame.
“Propane burns a lot hotter than any other class A combustible," said Moeller.
Sponsored by the Wisconsin Propane Education and Research Council, area fire departments learned how to respond to these severe flames.
“You can see with the blue really close that it’s the hottest fire almost up to 3000 degrees, as it flames out to the orange and the white it tapers off with the dramatic amount of heat," said Van Noie who taught the firefighters with Moeller using four propane props.
“The object is for firefighters as a team to safely approach a live fire propane fire and be able to access the control valve to shut the flow of fuel off to the prop," said Moeller.
“The manifold here has different valves on it and I can adjust how much propane goes through it to make sure the fire puts off a good show but it is still safe for the firefighters to approach," said Van Noie.
The trainees were taught to not focus on the size of their target, but on tackling it.
“You can’t get to entrained in the actual flame itself, because the flames are pretty intense and they have a tendency to wrap around a wide fog pattern and can burn the firefighters behind them if the fog patterns get to narrow," said Moeller.
Although propane fires are unusual, its important for these firefighters to be prepared for one.
“You have to do this as a team, and being able to train on this on a consistent basis so that you know what do in that emergency at O-dark-thirty in the morning when things happen and you’re not expecting it," said Cook.
