RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Nicolet College is still accepting applications as the fall semester approaches. Admissions representative Nathan Zorn said that opportunities to apply and enroll before the fall semester are still available.
"Next week, we have walk-in registrations from 8 to 4, Monday through Wednesday and Friday," said Zorn. "And then we're offering some later afternoon-evening sessions where we'll be open until 7:00 on Thursday. You know, a lot of students think that the process is difficult to apply. Nicolet College is very easy. Quick 10 minute application."
Financial Aid systems analyst Liz Nameth mentioned the college's agreement with all U-W campuses to admit qualified Nicolet graduates.
"we also have several articulation agreements with other colleges," said Nameth. "So, a lot of our associates programs, even like accounting and the IT programs will transfer into other schools."
Student Claira Bramm said the college is also great at helping students remain financially stable while completing their coursework.
"Nicolet has been really great with being able to afford it financially," said Bramm. "I actually haven't had to take any student loans out at all because Nicolet allows me to be at home still, with my parents and I'm able to work."