RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- We have seen a lot of action in high school sports for the 2022-2023 season in Wisconsin. There have been records broken, state championships won, upsets and so much more. Athletes from all over the area have competed in tough games and seasons, hoping to bring their school to glory and win them a state championship. Other athletes have show resilience, taking over games and emerging as genuine superstars. Newswatch12 has been covering teams and players from all over the area all season long, and decided to honor these boys and girls with the Newswatch12 Athlete of the Year. These athletes have proven that they are able to take over and control the games they are involved in as well as prove that they are natural leaders for their schools. These nominees were selected because they were the best players on their team, a key part in leading their team to conference championships, were multi-sport athletes or just plain fun to watch.
Here are the nominees for the Newswatch12 Athletes of the Year:
Male:
Logan Baumgartner, Medford: Logan Baumgartner's reason for being on this list is simple, he was the best player on the best team in three different sports for this season. Baumgartner was the starting quarterback for the Medford Raiders, who finished as runner-ups in the Great Northern Conference. He threw for over 1,000 yards, and led his team to the postseason, and earned second team All-Great Northern Conference honors at quarterback and first team All-Great Northern Conference honors at defensive back. On the hardwood, Baumgartner was also a force to be reckoned with. He was named the Great Northern Conference Player of the Year, leading his team to a conference title and all the way to the WIAA Sectional Final, where they were one game short of making the State tournament. During the season, Baumgartner averaged 20.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 3.1 apg, which was enough to also give him unanimous first team All-Great Northern Conference honors. Baumgartner is also a star baseball player for the Raiders, where he is an infielder on the team currently in first place in the Great Nortern Conference standings. Baumgartner recently committed to UW-Stevens Point, where he will play basketball with fellow nominee Mason Prey next year.
Gus Fink, Three Lakes: Gus Fink is another three-sport athlete that has too many accolades to count. Fink is a thrower, wrestler and football player for Three Lakes. Over his career, Fink has tallied 97 wins in wrestling, is a four-time All-Northern Lakes Conference selection in four different weight classes, qualified for sectionals four times and qualified for state once in 2023. He considers wrestling to be his second-best sport. This is because Fink is one of the best track and field athletes in school history. He is a two-time All-Northern Lakes Conference selection, and holds the school record for the discus. He is a two-time conference champion in shot put and a one-time conference champion in the discus. He also qualified for the state tournament in 2022 for the discus, and plans on making another run at the state tournament this year. His throwing skills landed him a spot on the South Dakota School of Mines track and field team for next year.
Charlie Heck, Rhinelander: Charlie Heck's 2022-2023 athletic season is synonymous with the state tournament. In soccer, Heck was a part of the team the team that made it to the WIAA state tournament for the first time in school history. While on that team, he earned Great Northern Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and was a unanimous first team All-Great Northern Conference selection. That wasn't the only time Heck was involved in a state qualifying team this year. He was a part of the boys swimming team that won the Great Northern Conference and also their first state title in school history. While on the team, Heck was a three-time first team All-Great Northern Conference selection as well as a one-time second team All-Great Northern Conference selection. Heck was also a part of the 200 medley relay team that won the state championship. If that resume doesn't impress you, it's not done yet. heck is also on the Rhinelander tennis team, who is looking to win their ninth-straight Great Northern Conference championship.
Nolan Lurvey, Northland Pines: Nolan Lurvey is the first non-three sport athlete to make the list, but don't let that fool you, this kid can ball. The Northland Pines basketball team was nicknamed the "Showtime Eagles," and rightfully so, based off of their highlight reel style of plays. Lurvey was the Magic Johnson comparison of that team, with his flashy passes and alley-oops, it seemed that every play had that "play of the year" feel to it. On the hardwood, Lurvey averaged 11.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 4.8 apg, which was good enough to earn him first team All-Great Northern Conference honors. Lurvey is also a standout player for Northland Pines in baseball, where he plays shortstop for the Eagles.
Mason Prey, Newman Catholic: Mason Prey was the star player on Newman Catholic's state championship basketball team during the 2022-2023 season. He averaged 22.8 ppg and 4.4 apg, both of those leading his team. His style of play can best be described with one word: Dominant. Prey was able to take over games, and put the team on his back, willing the Fighting Cardinals to wins, and helping lead the way for their state title run. Prey's dominance on the court reflected well with college recruiters, as he recently committed to play for UW-Stevens Point, along with fellow Newswatch12 Athlete of the Year nominee Logan Baumgartner. Prey and the Fighting Cardinals also won the Marawood-South Conference, where he was a unanimous first team All-Marawood South Conference selection and was named to the All-Defensive team as well.
Davin Stoffel, Mosinee: The Great Northern Conference didn't run through Mosinee this year, it ran through Davin Stoffel. He was a part of the team that won the Great Northern Conference in football. On the gridiron, Stoffel was the Great Northern Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, as well as a two-time unanimous first team All-Great Northern Conference selection, with one being at wide receiver and the other being at linebacker. Stoffel is also the recipient of the Wissports Al Toon Award, given to the state's top wide receiver or tight end. During the 2022 season, he caught 51 passes for 1,012 yards and 17 touchdowns. On defense, he had 123 total tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception and two defensive touchdowns in just 11 games. The gridiron wasn't the only thing Stoffel dominated on this season, he also was a star basketball player for Mosinee. He was a unanimous first team All-Great Northern Conference selection on the hardwood. He averaged 18 ppg, 9.1 rpg and 3.8 apg, leading his team in points and rebounds. He is also a star player for Mosinee's baseball team, making him a three-sport athlete. In baseball, Stoffel is batting with a .417 batting average with 10 hits, two being triples.
Female:
Nora Gremban, Northland Pines:
Grace Krawze, Laona/Wabeno:
Ava Lamers, Rhinelander:
Martha Miller, Medford:
Julianna Ouimette, Lakeland Union:
Kallie Volk, Three Lakes:
The winner of the male and female athlete of the year awards will be announced in the coming weeks.