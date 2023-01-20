LANGLADE CO. (WJFW) - Zone B of the Langlade County Snowmobile Trail System is now open for the season.
Zone A of the Langlade County Snowmobile Trail System opened earlier in January, but Zone B remained closed.
Zone A of the trails will remain open with the exception of the trail between intersections 21B and 22B which will remain closed until further notice.
Intersections 49 and 58 will open today as well.
According to Langlade County, the Zone B trails will be open to ATVs on Jan. 30. The Zone A trails opened to ATVs on Jan. 17.
ATVs are not allowed on snowmobile trails when the temperature is above 28 degrees. UTVs are not allowed at all on the snowmobile trail system because of their weight and the width of the machines.
Zone A trails are considered to be in good to excellent condition, whereas Zone B trails are in fair to good shape with some ice patches and rough stretches mostly in fields.
