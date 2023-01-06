LANGLADE COUNTY (WJFW) - Some of the snowmobile trails in Langlade Co. will open Saturday at 6 a.m.
Zone A of the county snowmobile trails system including state-funded trails is scheduled to open.
Trails between intersections 49 & 58 and intersections 21B and 22B will remain closed until further notice.
Zone A is the green-shaded area on the map shown below. The red lines signify a trail closure, and the red shaded area is Zone B and that area is not open yet.
The Langlade County Snowmobile trails will be open to ATVs starting on Jan. 17, 2023. ATVs are only allowed on snowmobile trails when the temperature is above 28 degrees. UTVs are not allowed on the trail system due to their weight and the width of the machines.
Lake and river trails in Langlade County are considered unsafe and should not be utilized until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club.
The trails are in rough, early-season condition.
A map of the trails across Langlade Co. can be found on the second page below.
