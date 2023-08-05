RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Families took advantage of the beautiful weather on Saturday in Rhinelander. Zion Lutheran Church located on North Brown Street celebrated their Family Fun Fest.
This is the second year this event has been in action and it was created to help bring the community together.
John Kanter is the organizer of the event he says that the families have been waiting for Family Fun Fest for quite some time now.
"A lot of people that i kind of talked about it a little bit before and was inviting people and they're looking forward to it got it on the plan and that's great so we're excited that parents are coming and bringing their kids and having a good time here," said John Kanter.
This free event had fun games, food as well as a bounce house for kids to enjoy. There was also a lot more people in attendance.
"I'm just really pleased as I'm walking around to and seeing the number of people that we have this year and we're glad to see it grow and hoped it would grow and it certainly seems like it would be and we plan to continue and we will be back here next year," said John.
This event wouldn't be possible without the help of the community. Kanter hopes that family fun fest continues to grow ever bigger in the future.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com