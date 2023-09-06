Y's Lunch and Learn brings people together for a cause

RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The YMCA of the Northwoods is back to hosting their popular Lunch and Learn potluck event. The first Wednesday of each month is the free potluck lunch. Marilyn Duschl coordinates events for older adults for the YMCA of the Northwoods. She said, “I like to take our members and the community people and educate them on what are some resources and other opportunities around the community that they would be able to participate in.” Wednesday’s speaker was Dr. Joel Furda, a retired cardiologist who practiced in Rhinelander for over 30 years. He said, “this is mostly going to be a question and answer period, I’m going to focus on cardiovascular issues; Coronary-artery-disease, hypertension, cholesterol problems, stroke problems.” October’s Lunch and Learn is scheduled to discuss Medicare.