Owners of Grandma’s Toy Box Kathy Holperin and her husband Jim wanted to bring a little color to the outside of their store.
“It's nice to just have something that is better than brick to look at,” said Holperin.
So, they set out to scout a young artist.
“We called the high school to find out if there was anyone in the art program that might be interested,” said Holperin.
And then, they found Emma.
“This is the closest thing that I have had to an art-related job,” said Emma Hinton, the artist of the paintings. “And it was definitely really impactful.”
Emma Hinton is a rising junior at Northland Pines high school. She was hired to create six paintings of various toys. And while she’s proud of the outcome, for her, art is all about the journey.
“It made myself more confident in my ability,” said Hinton.
She was recommended for the job by her art teacher and mentor Joe Grittner, someone she gives credit to for showing her what she’s capable of.
“I enjoy the process of art, but if I had anyone else besides him, I wouldn't feel as comfortable creating art,” said Hinton.
While Emma plans to continue being creative, ultimately, she hopes to become an art teacher herself.
“I love learning stuff, as dorky as that sounds,” said Hinton. “I want other people to be able to recognize that learning is something that's important and that they can have fun with it.”
Emma hopes that when people walk by and see her art, they share in her feeling of accomplishment.