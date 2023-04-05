EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Nora Gremban has been running track and field and cross country for the majority of her life. She has a passion for it which pushes her to continue to reach new strides. Gremban goes to Northland Pines and has brought home state championship golds since her freshman year in the 800, and 1600 meter run.
It can be difficult feeling like you have to perform to the same standard after being a break out star young. Nora feels the pressure, but she focuses on improving every meet, and the goals will fall into place.
"It gives me a little anxiety, I must say." said Gremban, "But I think I use that as motivation and try not to put as much pressure on myself."
This year, Nora wants to triple crown at state in the 800, 1600, and 3200. The scheduling matters in order to accomplish a goal like this, but this year the races fall on separate days which gives Nora time to prepare.
"I'm stronger than I was last year so I think I have the ability to make it in all three events." said Nora.
Nora's track coach is also her mom so she has plenty support at home and on the track.
"She just makes me proud everyday, her discipline and her dedication to track and cross country is unmatched," said Amy Gremban " She puts a lot of time and effort into it and she has a great passion for it so I'm really proud of her."