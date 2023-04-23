RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The YMCA Teen Character awards took place Sunday in Rhinelander, celebrating the hard work that teens around the Northwoods do for their community. This annual event has been going on for 21 years. Students are nominated by people in the community showcasing YMCA core values. Which are caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. Youth Sports Director, John Lachapelle says its amazing to see what the students are doing. "It means a lot, it's very rare that you see teens getting recognized for something that’s not sports or something that’s not academic," said John Lachapelle. "This is strictly about their character and how they’re when nobody is looking, so it's really cool to award them doing the right thing when nobody is looking," said John.
This year 160 people were attendance and 28 students were recognized. Lachapelle believes that the students will not only be a role model for kids, they will also impact everyone they meet as well. It's important because it lets other students follow their lead," said John. "When you see somebody doing the right thing, it makes it easy to fall in line," said Lachapelle. "So its very important to have these leaders in our schools and our community," he said. At the end of the event, students went home with a plaque. The YMCA hopes that the students will go on to continue doing great things in life.
