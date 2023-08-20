RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The YMCA of the Northwoods will be offering their 6th Grade Initiative program for the second year in a row. The 6GI program was created because childcare is an issue across the state, and middle school youth needs support during their out of school hours.
With the help from Northwoods United Way, this opportunity allows 6th graders throughout the Northwoods to have a safe supportive environment, to build healthy habits, learn new skills and grow towards future success.
Tammy Zellmer the youth enrichment director for the YMCA of the Northwoods says last year program was successful.
"All of our parent feedback has been really positive they enjoy the fact that they have someone navigating their kids through the Y, so they can gain some independence yet they also know that people within the facility that are here to support them as well," said Tammy Zellmer.
The membership includes open swimming, open gym time, and access to free teen nights. As well as access to a dedicated teen space in the building.
"Just the things that they discover about themselves who they are and how they can engage in a positive healthy lifestyle early on will just help them grow into more successful adults, said Zellmer.
The YMCA of the Northwoods is the first Y in the state of Wisconsin to offer this type of membership opportunity.
Youth entering 6th grade can sign up for this membership at the YMCA of the Northwoods as registration is now open. Youth should bring a guardian and proof of grade (either a school ID, class schedule, or 5th grade report card) to the Welcome Center of the YMCA of the Northwoods at 2003 E. Winnebago Street to sign up.
For more information you can visit here.