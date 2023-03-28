YMCA of the Northwoods has a new Park Falls location

PARK FALLS, Wis (WJFW) – The YMCA of the Northwoods has approved the purchase of a building for its new Park Falls location. The YMCA Park Falls steering committee approved a plan to purchase the Park Falls City Hall. Allie Plessner is the co-chair for the Park Falls YMCA Project and she say, “City Hall was kind of an ideal location. Right on highway 13, we can take an old building and make it beautiful again and we would be able to provide the space really centrally located for everyone in our community.”
Fred Hauser is the Interim CEO for the YMCA of the Northwoods and he said the YMCA Board of Directors unanimously approved the letter of intent to purchase the property from the city of Park Falls.
The site is the current location of the Park Falls City Hall, but city offices are set to move into the public library in Fall of 2023. Once those offices are vacated, the YMCA will purchase the building and begin renovations. The city hall building was once an elementary school, and will have to be updated for the Y to use it as a child care facility moving forward. Plans for the Y also include a gymnasium and a social space for teens and older adults.
Pleassner said, “It’s not just a daycare, and it’s not just a fitness center and it’s not just a gym. This is a central location for our community to come together.”