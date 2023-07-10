Yamaha withdraws from snowmobile business

NORTHWOODS, Wis. (WJFW) - Earlier this summer, Yamaha Motor Company announced their withdrawal from the snowmobile business after 55 years of production. Yamaha stated their reasoning is that it would be too difficult to continue a sustainable business in the market.
“I was not surprised I kind of thought it was coming," said Ryden. "I was hoping that it wasn’t coming since I have been in the snowmobile business literally my whole life, my parents started selling snowmobiles when I was five years old so I’ve been doing this a long time.”
Ryden said that Snowmobiles are a large part of their income and that they will have to be more creative in the future.
“We’re hoping to come up with something to replace that business it's pretty substantial for us," said Ryden. "It’s probably close to 30 percent of our business the snowmobile end of it.”
Ryden said that even with production coming to an end, they will continue to provide service on older models to Minocqua. A service Antigo Yamaha shared in their recent press release.
“We’re also going to support all the past years of Yamaha Snowmobiles. We plan to continue to service and sell parts," said Ryden. "Yamaha is committed to long term.”
The final year of production of Yamaha Snowmobiles in the United States will be in 2025, however Yamaha states that they will ensure parts availability, service, and related customer satisfaction now and after the snowmobile final production run occurs.