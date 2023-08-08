WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - Back in 2020, The Lakeland Pantry teamed up with the folks from Aspirus at the Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff to help protect their community members during the pandemic. However as we move away from the Covid era they look to continue to provide helpful services in different ways.
Each week the Lakeland Pantry distributes close to 17,000 pounds of food to the area. Lorna Springate has been part of the Howard Young Foundation since 2015. She says the pantry is essential for the community.
“There’s such a need in this area," said Springate. "There’s a lot of people that are not working or they’re working one or two jobs and they still can’t make ends meet because of the price of food being so high right now.”
Along with providing affordable food to those in need, the pantry offers other services as well.
“Before we had the medical room that was provided by the hospital Howard Young, and they manned it with the nurses and EMT’s," said Springate.
Volunteer Aspirus medical personnel are available to give blood pressure readings, check glucose, and to give nutritional advice at specified times. Meghan Coyle is one of the volunteers. She says their check ups are great for keeping track of one's health.
“So we offer this free screening so you can kind of get an idea of where you are at so that way you can take it to your primary provider and know that you’re being monitored at least once a month with us here," said Coyle.
Coyle says that the pantry’s services help bring the community together.
“Being that it’s a free service and it’s very welcoming," said Coyle. "We’re happy to be here we’re happy to offer this service. So we’re hoping to just build our community in that way and let people know that preventative health is really the greatest measure you can take in your health.”
The Lakeland Pantry is open every Tuesday morning from 8:30-11:30 and Thursday evenings from 3:30-6:00. The Pantry’s medical services are available during the second week of each month.