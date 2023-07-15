WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - The Woodruff community gathered today to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the historic million penny parade with a full day of events. Honoring the Wisconsin legend Dr. Kate Newcomb. She became a driving force behind the effort to build Lakeland Hospital, now known as Howard Young Medical Center.
With the initial goal of constructing a hospital in Woodruff, this weekend's Million Penny Parade fundraiser will provide funds for an expansion to the Dr. Kate Museum to keep the history of the amazing project alive. Barb Maines says the project couldn't be where it is without the community’s help.
“This community has been always very supportive," said Maines. "From the day when they did the hospital, the original hospital. If they couldn't afford a brick or help with wood they’d bring a sheet or towel something but it was their contribution. The community spirit is really great over here."
Mary Burich-Wetterling is the daughter of Otto Burich, the man behind the Million Penny Fundraiser. She says seeing the impact her father left on the community means everything.
“Well this is a huge celebration of my fathers legacy and I am so happy that Woodruff has continued to celebrate this because he was a hard working man and he made it all come true," said Burich-Wettering.
Sean Conrad is writing a screenplay for a feature length film about the millionth penny parade. He said learning about the story was inspirational.
“I think what’s beautiful about the story of the Millionth Penny Parade is that its a story about unlikely beginnings," said Conrad. "Now that it’s happened 70 years I think its become part of the lore of the Northwoods, but at the time it seemed impossible. The town had been trying to raise this hospital for many years, and it was their faith in each other that then inspired first Woodruff, the town, and then the nation to make that happen and to have this happen 70 years later I think it’s very special.”