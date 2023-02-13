RUDOLPH (WJFW) - The Wood Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at The Food Tree convenience store on Greenfield Ave. in the Township of Rudolph on Sunday.
The Wood County Dispatch received a call from the store clerk just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. The store clerk told dispatch that the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded lottery tickets, money and cigarettes.
The suspect has not been identified at this time. The Wood County Sheriff's Department has obtained the surveillance video from the Food Tree. The Sheriff's Department believes that this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public at this time.
The suspect was wearing brown shoes, black pants, a camouflage hooded sweatshirt that said "PINELAND" on it, a black mask, black and gray gloves, and a black bag.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Wood Co. Sheriff's Department at (715) 421-8700 or contact the Wood County Crime Stoppers at (877)-325-7867. Information can also be submitted through the P3 Tip App.
