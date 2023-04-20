WOOD CO. (WJFW) - The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department announced that the Dexter, North, and South Wood County Park campgrounds and park areas, will open for the season on Fri. Apr. 28 at 8 a.m.
Beaches will officially open Memorial Day weekend.
Camping reservations are required. The reservation site will also allow you to reserve shelter buildings and purchase park passes for disc golf, boat landings, and single-track bike trails. To make a reservation log on to the Wood County Parks and Forestry reservation system for site availability.
More information can be found by contacting the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department:
