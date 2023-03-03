WOOD CO. (WJFW) - Snowmobile trails across Wood Co. will be closing Saturday morning at 8 a.m.
However, the Bakerville Sno Rovers trails have been groomed and are remaining open at this time.
The Wood County Park and Forestry Department wants to remind riders that conditions vary from Fair to poor. Some areas have exposed water and ice.
They add to respect landowners and stay on marked trails.
County trail maps can be accessed on the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department website.
