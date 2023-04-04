WJFW transmitter down Apr 4, 2023 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save During the heavy storm Tuesday night, WJFW's transmitter went offline. Viewers of WJFW over antenna will not be able to get reception. We apologize for any inconvenience, and are working on a solution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2 Weather Alerts See All > Weather Alert ...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST WISCONSIN INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... At 1055 PM, scattered thunderstorms were moving across central and northeast Wisconsin. Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move across or move into central and northeast Wisconsin into early Wednesday morning. Some of the strongest storms will move into central and east-central Wisconsin around midnight. The thunderstorms were moving northeast at 55 mph. Most of the stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing half inch hail, frequent lightning and brief heavy rain. An isolated severe thunderstorm may be possible with one inch or greater hail. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet. Additional ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, and Northern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery driving conditions, especially on untreated secondary roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && Currently in Rhinelander 32° 35° / 27° 12 AM 32° 1 AM 33° 2 AM 33° 3 AM 34° 4 AM 34° Latest SPRING ELECTION RESULTS WJFW transmitter down Severe storms including hail, tornadoes hit Midwest, South Brewers belt 3 straight HRs off Scherzer, rout Mets 9-0 Torkelson homers, gets 3 hits to lead Tigers over Astros 6-3 Race for key Wisconsin state Senate seat too early to call Turnout in Wisconsin Supreme Court race breaks record Edwards, Towns help Wolves edge Nets 107-102, end skid at 3 Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists © Copyright 2023 Northland Television, LLC | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.