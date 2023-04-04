Weather Alert

...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST WISCONSIN INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... At 1055 PM, scattered thunderstorms were moving across central and northeast Wisconsin. Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move across or move into central and northeast Wisconsin into early Wednesday morning. Some of the strongest storms will move into central and east-central Wisconsin around midnight. The thunderstorms were moving northeast at 55 mph. Most of the stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing half inch hail, frequent lightning and brief heavy rain. An isolated severe thunderstorm may be possible with one inch or greater hail. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet. Additional ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, and Northern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery driving conditions, especially on untreated secondary roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&