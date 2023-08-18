WITTENBERG, Wis (WJFW)- The Wittenberg-Birnamwood Chargers came ready to play on both sides of the ball as they rolled to a 56-7 week one victory over Antigo.
Nathan Waupekenay found success through the air and on the ground in the opener. The Charger Quarterback hit Marshall Fraaza with a touchdown pass to get things going. Waupekenay would punch one in on the ground later in the quarter as the Chargers took an early lead and never looked back.
Wittenberg-Birnamwood showcased a complete effort on both sides of the ball as the 56-7 victory gets the Chargers off to a 1-0 start. With the loss Antigo drops to 0-1.
Antigo will take on Sturgeon Bay in their home opener on August 25. Wittenburg-Birnamwood will be on the road in week two as they take on Iola-Scandanavia.