BRADLEY (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is looking for feedback about a future project in Lincoln County.
The future project will be on US 8 from County L to Klade Rd. in the Town of Bradley.
According to WisDOT, the proposed improvements include:
- Milling the surface layer of existing asphalt and overlaying it with new asphalt
- Installing new permanent signing
- Installing new pavement markings
- Re-align the Hiawatha Trail crossing
WisDOT also announced that there are two improvement alternatives for the County L and County A intersection.
One proposal is a two-way stop-controlled intersection at County L and County A. The alternative would construct stop-controlled, designated left-turn and right-turn lanes. According to WisDOT, this alternative would address the deteriorated pavement but does not address the crash conflict points. WisDOT adds that the stop-controlled intersection can also increase delays as well as lead to impulsive drivers.
WisDOT is also proposing a roundabout at County A and County L. According to WisDOT, the roundabout would decrease speeds and eliminate right-angle crashes at the intersection. WisDOT predicts much shorter queues when it comes to traffic operations. WisDOT will also put new street lighting in.
Construction is scheduled to start during the spring of 2027 however, the project could start in 2026.
During the construction, US 8 will remain open to traffic during construction. Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures, temporary roadway surfaces and flagging operations. Additional closures maybe required depending on which alternatives are selected.
Comments are being accepted until Feb. 14, 2023.
A comment form can be found here.
More information can be found on WisDOT's website.
