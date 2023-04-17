Wisconsin's longest season; delayed a week

RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) - With Winter on its way out, Wisconsin’s other major season is almost here. Construction season means road cones and detour signs will funnel traffic away from some Rhinelander streets. The intersection of Oneida and Lincoln Streets will be blocked off starting the morning of Monday April 24th. Rhinelander’s Mayor Kris Hanus says this project will begin at, “Oneida Street from Lincoln all the way up to the dead end, going north. We have King, we have Anderson, we have Conro, we have Blackburn, all being completely rebuilt.”
Hanus continued, “We’re getting all new storm sewer, we’re getting water supply lines, drain lines, and most of those utilities are 60 plus years old. So, this is something that needed to happen and is much overdue.”
This isn’t the only project set to begin this spring. Timber drive will have similar utility upgrades. Mayor Hanus also says, “This is going to be the remainder from Coolidge out to the bypass, uh this has utility work as well. So they’re going to be digging down very similar up to 15 feet, putting in new utility and upgrading that. And then a whole new road on top with a bike lane and a bike trail.”
He says this will help make the YMCA and Rhinelander Ice Arena more accessible for a greater amount of people.
If the project is delayed any further, Mayor Hanus says the timeline will be similar to the Downtown and Steven’s Street projects, which saw final touches the following spring. Hanus, “The top coat of blacktop will be either late this fall or early next spring. Just because of we want to make sure, because they’re digging down so deep, we want to make sure everything’s compacted right and we don’t have anything sinking or settlement.”
The mayor finished by saying, “It’s hard to live through, don’t get me wrong, but when it’s done, we’ll have some nice roads that’ll last us for 20 to 30 years.”