CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) – Residents of Forest County have a new resource to understand what seems to be an ever-changing technology field. The National Digital Inclusion Alliance is sponsoring a National Digital Navigator Corps, and Steve Watson is one of 18 digital navigators in the United States. The grant funded program is providing $375,320 to Forest County through 2025. Its Steve’s job is to help Forest County residents understand their technology.
Steve explains the need for people like him, “We’ve had such a problem getting internet access. You know we’ve got a big aging population here, and because we haven’t had access to the technology before, well now we’re getting it.”
Residents can meet Steve in his office located at the Forest County Courthouse in the second-floor annex. Steve has regular office hours during the week, but has hours at remote locations including: the Crandon, Laona, and Wabeno libraries, as well as the Forest County Potawatomi Community Center and Sokaogon Elderly Apartments.
Watson says he is helping people do everything from basics like connecting a device to the internet, to troubleshooting a new device with an inexperienced user.