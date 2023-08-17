A Wisconsin woman is being charged for the death of a man who overdosed on Meth and Fentanyl in Rhinelander.
32-year-old Andrea Jean Walker of La Crosse County is being charged with Reckless Homicide for allegedly distributing drugs to the male victim. The victim was found dead by Rhinelander officers on January 30th lying on his stomach in bed with fluid coming from his mouth.
According to the criminal complaint, a prisoner in the Monroe County jail was able to identify Walker as a drug dealer who had sold to the victim in the past. Authorities were later able to determine through Facebook messages that Walker and the victim had met to complete a deal on January 27th.
If convicted, Walker faces a possible 40 years in prison.