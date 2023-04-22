EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Wisconsin Windigo took on the Chippewa Steel Saturday night in Game 2 of a Best-of-Five series in the opening round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs. The Windigo took Game 1 of the series 4-1, to take the 1-0 series lead. Game 2 was at the Dome, and the Windigo were looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead with a win at home.
The Windigo have had as great a season as they could have hoped for in their inaugural season in Wisconsin. They were able to win the NAHL Midwest Division and earn a high seed in the Robertson Cup Playoffs.
Wisconsin struck first in this game, wanting to create as much momentum as possible. Patrick Isiguzo scored his first goal of the postseason 3:08 into the game to put the Windigo up 1-0. That goal came off an assist from Luke Baker and Victor Widlund. Then, a penalty kill by both teams kept that score the same by the end of the first period.
In the second period, the Steel came back. Tomas Trunda scored his first goal of the postseason to tie it up 1-1 with under seven minutes left. That goal was assisted by Logan Cleary and Sam Scheetz. The rest of the period as well as the third period didn't produce any more goals, so this thing went into overtime tied 1-1.
In overtime, the Windigo were able to put this game away off of a Samuel Jacobs goal, his first of the postseason, to give them the 2-1 win. That goal was assisted by Drew Fisher and Chris Kernan. With the win, the Windigo take a 2-0 series lead, and are one win away from winning the series and advancing to the next round.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday in Chippewa Falls. If the Windigo win that game, they clinch the series and the sweep. If they lose, Game 4 of the series will be the following day in Chippewa Falls as well. If the series goes to a 5th game, that will be played the following day in Eagle River.