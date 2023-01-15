EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Wisconsin Windigo have been hot lately, winning their previous three games before their home game against the Minnesota Wilderness on Saturday. Their previous game in the series against the Wilderness saw the Windigo shutout Minnesota, winning that game at home by a score of 3-0. The Windigo wanted to win their contest against the Wilderness on Saturday because this game would complete the series sweep and because it's their last home game until February 9th against Anchorage.
The first period saw no shortage of scoring for both teams. Starting off the scoring was the Minnesota Wilderness. Kevin Marx Noren was able to put one in the back of the net for the first goal of the game. However, Drew Fisher was able to respond for the Windigo, scoring seven minutes later to tie it up at one. Then, Minnesota was able to take the lead right back with a goal from Joe Cesario. However, the Windigo were able to tie it back up with a second goal from Drew Fisher just 17 seconds later to make it 2-2. The quick scoring didn't stop there, with the final goal of the first period coming from Gunnar Thoreson just over a minute later to make it 3-2 Wilderness at the end of the first period.
In the second period, There wasn't as much scoring as the first period, but there still was one goal scored. Benjamin Anderson was able to score his 10th goal of the season for the Windigo to tie it up at three, where the score remained the same after the second period.
In the third period, only one goal was scored, but it was a big one. Luke Levandowski scored lucky goal number 13 of the year to give the Windigo the lead. That goal ended up being the game winner, as the Windigo ended up winning this game 4-3.
This win makes it four wins in a row for the Windigo, who win their final game of their homestead. They'll look to make it five wins in a row when they travel to Fairbanks, Alaska, for a matchup with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Thursday, the first of a three-game series between the two teams. This game will start a seven-game road trip for the Windigo, where they will stay in Alaska for their next series, traveling to Kenai. After that, the Windigo will then travel to Minnesota, for another two-game series with the Wilderness, before coming back home to Eagle River to host Anchorage on February 9.